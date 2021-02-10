J&K Branch of ICAI bags award

The Jammu , Kashmir and Ladakh Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India was for the first time in history of Branch awarded with Second best branch under Medium Category across all the branches in the country at the Annual function of the institute at Gurugram.

The Award was presented by the chief guest (CA.) Arun Singh, Member of Parliament (RajyaSabha) to the branch which was represented by its Chairman, CA. Lalit Kumar Gupta, Past Chairman, CA. ShalayRazdan and CA. NakulSaraf, Secretary, in presence of CA, Atul Kumar Gupta, President ICAI&CA and PrafullaChhajed, Past President ICAI.

The branch had successfully conducted continuing professional education programs of over 100 CPE hrs both through Virtual as well as Physical Mode where national and international speakers participated in deliberations. The branch conducted various courses for students like orientation programs, general management and communication skills, integrated and advanced integrated course on Information Technology and Soft Skills in which students from all over India registered and benefitted.

The branch in association with PDC, ICAI entered into MOU with IIM Jammu for conduct of short term management courses / programs for its members.

The branch is also in the process of signing an MOU with the education department of JKUT for mentoring of vocational and skill development courses.

Further, the branch also contributed in opening of representative offices of ICAI at Srinagar and Leh.

The branch also organized a mega seminar in Srinagar in which leaders of profession participated from all over India including members from Kashmir.