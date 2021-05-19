Business, Today's Paper
J&K Financial Corporation gets new Managing Director

General Administration Department (GAD) today promoted a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) to Super Time Scale.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of JKAS, Narinder Singh Bali to the Super Time Scale of J&K Administrative Service in pay level 14 (144200-218200) with effect from April 15, 2021,” reads an order.

Meanwhile, a JKAS officer Ajay Kumar Sharma, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD has been posted as Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation, against an available vacancy with immediate effect.

