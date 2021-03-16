Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 12:16 AM

J&K first to prepare rules for Labour Law: Saurav Bhagat

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 12:16 AM

The Commissioner/ Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat today stated that the Labour legislations have changed and the old books of Labour codes are of no use now.

He said this during a seminar organized by the Labour Department of Kashmir on Labour Codes for Assistant Labour Commissioners, (ALCs), Labour Officers and Labour Inspectors at Sher e Kashmir International Conference Center, Srinagar.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Protest in Bandipora against erratic power supply, dilapidated roads

Handwara girls shine in 12 class exams, bring laurels to area

GK impact|'Clubbing schools due to lopsided pupil-teacher ratio'

Videos of leopards entering residential areas have been flooding social media for quite some time. [File]

D H Pora man killed in leopard attack

Bhagat said that J&K is the first among all the states and union territories in the country to prepare rules for Labour Laws which are awaiting approval. He said legislations regarding Labour have changed and previous books based on Labour laws are of no use now. He said synthesis of new Labour codes at the central government level is in progress to be implemented for Pan-India.

He impressed upon the officers to educate themselves with new rules and update their knowledge. He said ALCs shall be included in committees which would perform as master trainers to educate concerned organizations and departments including industrial associations, labour associations, BAR Councils of District Courts and High Court, universities etc.

He suggested inter-district movement and specialization of trainers.

Latest News

No info on WhatsApp chat leak on Article 370: Govt

Representational Photo

Departments asked to follow SOP for incurring expenditure

32.31 lakh domicile certificates issued in J&K: Govt

Registration Department to adopt concept of paperless office soon: Dr Pawan Kotwal

Further, he said all the outside Labours working in the UT shall be registered with the department.

Related News