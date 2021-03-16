J&K first to prepare rules for Labour Law: Saurav Bhagat

The Commissioner/ Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat today stated that the Labour legislations have changed and the old books of Labour codes are of no use now.

He said this during a seminar organized by the Labour Department of Kashmir on Labour Codes for Assistant Labour Commissioners, (ALCs), Labour Officers and Labour Inspectors at Sher e Kashmir International Conference Center, Srinagar.

Bhagat said that J&K is the first among all the states and union territories in the country to prepare rules for Labour Laws which are awaiting approval. He said legislations regarding Labour have changed and previous books based on Labour laws are of no use now. He said synthesis of new Labour codes at the central government level is in progress to be implemented for Pan-India.

He impressed upon the officers to educate themselves with new rules and update their knowledge. He said ALCs shall be included in committees which would perform as master trainers to educate concerned organizations and departments including industrial associations, labour associations, BAR Councils of District Courts and High Court, universities etc.

He suggested inter-district movement and specialization of trainers.

Further, he said all the outside Labours working in the UT shall be registered with the department.