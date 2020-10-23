J&K first UT to launch Public Financial Management System

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first UT in the country to operationalize Public Financial Management System (PFMS) at the district level with e-inauguration of eight district offices here on Friday by Additional Controller General of Accounts, Subodh Kumar Mathur.

Joint Controller General of Accounts, Sushil Pal and Assistant Controller General of Accounts, Shakeel Maqbool were present on the occasion.

The rolling out of these offices in Jammu and Kashmir will result in improved program administration and management, direct payment to beneficiaries and greater transparency and accountability in use of public funds at the district level and below levels.

According to official statement, Shakeel Maqbool, nodal officer for J&K, highlighted the significance of PFMS in further improving accounts administration and congratulated PFMS, State Directorate J&K team for taking initiative of operationalizing District Project Management Units (DPMU) despite the challenging times in the wake of COVID pandemic.

Pertinently, PFMS State Directorate J&K was established in 2016 in J&K like in rest of states and UTs for operationalising PFMS and now J&K has emerged as the first UT in the country in terms of expanding the PFMS to districts which is a significant achievement for all the stakeholders.