In a bid to revive traditional crafts like pottery, willow wicker, gabba sozi, bamboo work etc and provide support to the livelihood of the artisans involved, J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation is going to link such crafts with the corporation showrooms.

In a statement, the corporation has asked officers to visit areas like Anchar Soura, Haran, Kachan of Ganderbal district and Kadipora, Anantnag to get in touch with artisans.