J&K Hoteliers Club to conduct survey on tourism sector

Chairman J&K Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya has said that for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, a wide survey is being conducted on tourism sector.

According to him, this survey is being conducted in J&K in association with the Research Bureau of PHD Chamber, to understand present issues, current needs and expectations for the aftermath of the crisis from various stakeholders.

Chaya requested all the tourism stakeholders to utilize the opportunity to participate in this online survey, which will help in building a suitable recovery plan for the tourism sector, and perfect statistics will be shared with all stakeholders with contribution of tourism sector in terms of revenue and employment generation in J&K.

Chaya was addressing Hoteliers Club Chapters of Sonmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg held on July 7 to discuss various issues of tourism sector.

Chaya said that at this point the occupancy other than availing quarantine facility is almost nil compared to the previous years.

“The continuous lockdown from August 2019 has completely pushed the entire industry to the brink,” he said, adding that tourism industry is the worst affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The administration should seriously consider to waive off the electricity, water charges and reimbursement of GST,” he said, adding that the Club also demands release of pending payments of quarantine hotels.

“Hoteliers club extends gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor and Advisor Baseer Khan for considering the suggestion of Club for facilitating the reopening of gardens, parks and tourism destinations.”

“We also now request the Administration and Tourism department to launch the campaign to draw the attention of the potential tourists, desirable travelers who have been patiently waiting to step out to visit their favorite tourist destinations Kashmir.”

Chaya said that there are grim chances for inter-state travel, but travel within J&K is possible.

“Therefore J&K Hotelier’s club proposes all hotels and restaurants to come together for opening of high-end boutique hotels and resorts to local people of J&K on concessional rates, affording them experiences that were tailor-made for the International/National guest.”

“This will allow inflow of cash required to maintain the hotel staff and property and a fabulous experience for the guest,” he said, adding that the proposal is for the J&K people,” said the statement issued by

Tariq Rashid Ghani, Secretary General JK Hoteliers Club.

Chaya clarified that travel will begin only after all clearances are in place and that the hotels will follow the prescribed health guidelines as per SOP of State administration.