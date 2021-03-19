J&K ICAI organizes seminar on GST, Union Budget 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a Seminar on ‘GST ‘ and ‘Union Budget 2021’

According to a statement issued here, the first technical session was presented by CA Navya Malhotra who gave a very detailed presentation on Latest developments in GST including QRMP, e-invoicing, various Notices and Assessments under GST Act.

During the second technical session, CA. Nitin Kanwar addressed the members on Concept of Income & Critical issues in Union Budget 2021 with respect to Income Tax Act.

Both the Guest Speakers addressed the queries raised by the members on related issues and highlighted the various aspects of the Union Budget 2021.

CA Vinay Jamwal, Chairman of the branch welcomed the guests and delivered the inaugural address and deliberated on certain issues of professional importance. CA. Nakul Saraf, Vice-Chairman & Secretary and CA. Priya Seth conducted the proceedings.

CA. Lalit Kumar Gupta, Past Chairman & NICASA Chairman of the branch presented the formal Vote of thanks and a number of Chartered Accountants were also present at the occasion.