'J&K importing goods worth 60,000 cr'

Federation chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) today said that Jammu and Kashmir is importing goods and commodities worth more than 60,000 crores and government should focus on import substitution by promoting local industry.

According to a statement, a delegation of FCIK today held a meeting with Advisor Baseer Khan in which besides raising several issues, FCIK Secretary General Ovees Qadir Jamie also demanded that the banks should amalgam the WCTL accounts with a tenure of 10-12 years repayment.

President FCIK Shahid Kamli said that the new Industrial Policy should be made favorable to local unit holders. “The Local Industry shall be given the price preference by the government and government should purchase from local Industry rather than GeM portal orders. As recently there have been orders worth crores which have been taken over by outsiders,” the statement reads. “The pending payment in departments is making the unit holders account NPA. The Payment shall be released immediately.”

The delegation also demanded uninterrupted power supply for industries.

The meeting was also attended by Director I&C, MD SIDCO, Director Handicraft and officers from the SICOP, Geology & Mining. “The Geology & Mining department SRO 102 & 302 shall be reviewed as it has created lot of fuss as the existing unit holders are under threat to close their units & the order shall be given prospective effect,” the delegation suggested.

Quoting the statement, “President FCIK informed that the pollution Control Board is not issuing the NOC on time and the Director I&C informed that the PCB is not bound by the timeline to issue the NOC’s which is unfortunate.”

The FCIK said that the Single window system is not working in industry as “the majority of departments are not bound by it.” FCIK also asked for the waiver of the rent in Industrial estates from August 2019.

While hearing the demands and suggestions from the delegation, Baseer Khan promised redressal of the issues with related departments, the statement said.