J&K Logistic Coordination Committee constituted

The government on Friday constituted a 9-member Logistic Coordination Committee for integrated development of the logistic sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, through a separate GAD order no 360, the Principal Secretary to the Government Industries and Commerce department Ranjan P Thakur has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for integrated development of logistic sector in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Ranjan, by virtue of his post, will also act as the chairman of the 9-member Logistic Coordination Committee. As per the GAD order No 361, the government accorded sanction to the constitution of a Logistic Coordination Committee, comprising nine members for integrated development of the logistic sector in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee will comprise the Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department as Chairman while Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department; Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu and a representative of Logistic Division of Ministry of Commerce, Government of India will be its members. As per its terms of reference, the Committee is to finalize the Union Territory Logistic Policy and Logistic Plans, facilitate ease of cargo movement via Green channels, develop the Transport Nagar for promotion of logistic services and to develop the Logistic and Warehousing hubs and Dry ports.

“It is further ordered that Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu shall set up a logistic cell under her chairpersonship which shall liaise with the Logistic Division of the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. The cell, as per the order, shall prepare a draft ‘Integrated Union territory Logistic Plan’ for submission to the Logistic Coordination Committee for consideration,” further read the order, issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the government M K Dwivedi.