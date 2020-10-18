Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 11:36 PM

J&K revenue officials hold meet, to reorganize association

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 11:36 PM
Representational Pic

All J&K Revenue Officers Sunday held a meeting in Srinagar to discuss the issues pertaining to delayed departmental promotions.

“In meeting various Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars participated. The threadbare discussion was held regarding issues of revenue officials. The participants made consensus that timely DPCs of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars must be held on time,” reads the handout issued here.

Trending News
File Pic

Home Minister's assurance on statehood heartening: Hakeem Yaseen

Anganwadi workers, helpers without wages for over year: Tarigami

Cong concerned over lack of facilities in Tral villages

Restore office to KNS: Ashok Bhan

It added that reorganization of association was also discussed and it was decided to meet again on 26 October, this year, at Auditorium of Information Department Srinagar wherein a caretaker body would be formed till the conduct of polls. As per handout, some revenue officials have also been invited from Jammu to attend the next meeting.

Among others, Afaq Ahmad Shopaini, Haji Muhammad Yaseen, Shahbaz Sopori, Sajad Siddiq, Fayaz Ahmad Baba, Samiullah Naqashbandi and officers from all districts of Kashmir province participated in today’s meeting.

Related News