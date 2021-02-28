J&K Tourism Deptt evokes good response during TTF Kolkata

The tourism department while participating in Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Kolkata, considered to be the Asia’s biggest travel show platform, evoked a positive response from the stakeholders at the event.

TTF Kolkota is organised by the Fairest Media and has participation of around 140 travel trade bodies including 14 state tourism Departments/Boards from the country JK Tourism has provided a space for the travel trade of Jammu and Kashmir and has deputed its team of officials for promoting Jammu and Kashmir.

On inaugural day GM JKTDC Sukriti Sambhyal while speaking about the unique natural heritage, culture cuisine craft and vastness of Kashmir also promoted Jammu as an independent destination for being an important pilgrim Tourism attraction specifically for Mata Vaishno Devi, Lake tourism, Patnitop, Chenab valley, sumptuous cuisine, Basoli paintings and festivity of temple city.

Manager Marketing SKICC while interacting with the travel media and other visitors mentioned about the commonalities between Kashmir and Kolkota as people of both the states being warm, social and hospitable. He highlighted the historical cultural and commercial bonds between the people of both regions which pulls thousands of Kashmiris to West Bengal during winter months and most of them get settled in Kolkota.

The Team stressed upon the festival calendar of the JK Tourism-which will see vibrant activities this year starting with Tulip festival in the end of March, grand Houseboat festival, Badamwari festival, grand Jammu maha utsav, and other multiple festivals. The MICE and Golfing infrastructure of the UT was also highlighted in the TTF to attract the corporates and Golf lovers of the region for utilising the international standard MICE and GOLF facilities in Kashmir and Jammu.

While expressing satisfaction over the response from the Kolkota TTF, the team expressed hope of a good turnout for the forthcoming summer season from this market.