J&K Tourism Deptt participates in India Travel Mart at Lucknow

The J&K Tourism Department is participating in the India Tourism Mart which started here today.

The three day B2B tourism event is also being attended by states like Utter Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat besides some renowned travel brands across the country.

The event was inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh Kumar Meshram.

Notable representatives of tour and travel industry including National Advisor, Indian Association of Travel & Tourism Experts (IATTE), Subash Verma, Chairman, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) UP & UK Chapter, Prateek Hira, President Travel Trade Association of Uttar Pradesh (TTAUP), Vivek Pandey and Secretary, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Swati Dimri also addressed the inaugural function.

Speakers on the occasion observed that the COVID practices have brought into focus the significance and positive impact of domestic tourism and the need to tap and further promote it.

The inaugural session marked presentation of short films prepared by J&K Tourism Department. The short films on varied tourism potential of J&K including Leisure, Nature, Pilgrimage, heritage, Adventure were deeply appreciated by the audience.

The J&K stall also witnessed a good activity with visitors particularly tour operators and potential tourists evincing keen interest in the tourism infrastructure, logistic details and packages.

Dy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Ahsanul Haq Chishti and Deputy General Manager, JKTDC, Ashwini Gupta are representing the Department at the ITM.

Earlier also, the Tourism Department had made an outreach to the tourist market of Kolkata, Maharashtra, Gujarat and other states for revival of the sector and in coming days the outreach shall be expanded further.

The aim has been to boost and amplify and the confidence among the tourists, invite them while practicing all COVID19 protocols and promoting the varied and diverse aspects of J&K’s tourism.