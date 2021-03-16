JK Tourism organises roadshow at Lucknow

Jammu and Kashmir tourism department while continuing its efforts to attract the summer visitors to the UT organised an impressive road show in Lucknow. According to a statement issued here, the Road show included a series of events starting with press briefing media interaction, followed by interaction with the travel trade of UP.

Organised by JK tourism Department in collaboration with association of Jammu Travel Agents and Travel Trade association of UP, JK Tourism department has deputed two officers Dy Director Tourism Jammu Anil Kumar Chandeil and Shahnawaz A shah Marketing head SKICC to present Jammu Kashmir’s rich tourism attractions like pilgrim Tourism spots, leisure, adventure, cuisine, culture, heritage, lake Tourism, festivals, conference tourism, Golf infrastructure, handicrafts, wildlife, temples and shrines.

Anil Kumar briefed the media and people from travel trade sector about the present tourism scenario and government facilitation for the upcoming tourism season and showcased the rich heritage, temples and scenic beauty of Jammu while as Shahnawaz presented the larger canvas of Kashmir for the summer season vis-a-vis pilgrim Tourism, adventure, golfing, shopping, conferencing and other craft and cultural heritage of Kashmir and Jammu. The team also spoke about the common thread between Lucknow and Kashmir since the era of Nawab Asif ud Doulah and stressed the lukhnowites to send large chunk of visitors to the Himalyan paradise which was reciprocated well by the audience including the major travel trade bodies of UP. TAAI chairman for UP and Uttarakhand S M Akhlaq Sheeraz, President Travel Trade Association of UP Vivek Pandey, Y P Singh Director ARI Department of culture, Rajesh Chandan president association of Jammu Travel agents and Amit Gupta Gen secretary Association of Jammu travel agents also spoke on the occasion.