J&K Tourism organises roadshow at New Delhi

The Department of Tourism J&K in collaboration with the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) organized a grand promotional evening and roadshow in New Delhi in which more than 200 prominent travel agents including heads of main travel bodies, various signatories and senior officers participated.

The highlight of the event was an enthralling presentation from J&K Tourism by Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez and Director Tourism Kashmir Dr G N Itoo. The road show and promotional evening programme were organized for promotion of JK Tourism in the national capital, after the sector was badly hit by the coronavirus.

However, encouraged by the good response of the travellers during the winter season which saw over 60000 travellers visit Kashmir alone in the past two months, the JK Tourism department went on an aggressive marketing campaign.

The promotional evening programme and press meet here in New Delhi is a part of the marketing campaign to attract domestic travellers to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary Tourism and Director Tourism Kashmir highlighted the known and lesser-known destinations besides UT’s art and craft, pilgrimage and adventure tourism and the upcoming events and festivals. The Secretary Tourism and culture JK invited travellers to visit JK and enjoy not only the beauty but also the rich hospitality of the region.

The Secretary Tourism also sought support from the local travel trade fraternity and the heads of the Associations for promoting J&K’s tourism potential.

Madan Prasad Bezbaruah Former Secretary Tourism GOI who was one of the distinguished guests and keynote speaker praised JK’s beauty and said the place has immense tourism potential and the people from all over the country should visit the region for holidays.

Director Tourism Kashmir Dr. GN Itoo during his presentation apprised the audience that service providers were vigorously following COVID SOPs to ensure tourists are safe while holidaying.

The Director Tourism Kashmir assured the travel trade of all necessary support from J&K tourism in making the traveller’s stay in JK memorable.

During the event, various heads of travel trade Associations and officers put forth their suggestions to further improve the tourism services in the UT. The team of J&K tourism was also represented Majid Khaleel Drabu, M.D JK Cable Car Corporation, Dr. N.J Chowdhary Director Tourism Jammu, Bakshi Javid Hamayun Director SKICC, Raja Waseem Addl. Secretary Tourism.

Among the prominent personalities from travel and tourism trade including Mrs. Jyoti Mayal President TAAI, Mr. Pradip Lulla President TAFI, Mr. Uday Shankar President FICCI, Mr. Rajiv Mehra President IATO, Anil Oraw, ADG tourism, Mr. Rajan Sehgal President IGTA, Mr. Ankush Nijhawan MD Travel Boutique Online, Capt. Swadesh Kumar Past President ATOAI, Capt. Amit Kapoor, professional skier, spoke at length on JK’s vast potential. Representatives from ESOI/RTSOI, TAAI, IATO, FICCI, TAFI, ATOAI, were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, President TAAK Farooq A Kuthoo in his welcome address said JK was receiving huge domestic tourist flow due to aggressive marketing campaigns by the JK government and also by the government of India through the incredible India campaign Dekho Apni Desh.

General Secretary TAAK Showkat A. Khankashi, former presidents Mr. Rauf A Tramboo, Peerzada Faiyaz, Ashfaq Siddiq, and other office bearers and general members of TAAK were also present on the occasion.

The dignitaries praised J&K tourism for the grand roadshow and reiterated their unflinching support for tourism in J&K. The audience was mesmerised by colourful, ethnic musical performances by famous Kashmiri Classical Singer Dhananjay Kaul and his team during the event.

Earlier, J&K Tourism led by Secretary Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez along with TAAK President and other office bearers also addressed the press in the afternoon which was attended by more than 60 different media houses, including prominent newspapers, electronic media, bloggers, social media influencers.

During the interaction, Secy Tourism apprised the media about the current tourism scenario in J&K and the promotional activities launched by the tourism department within the UT and outside markets.

J&K tourism department has launched a massive promotional campaign within UT by organising various events and festivals recently.

To promote tourism outside the UT, the Department has been organising around 20 roadshows in different parts of the country.

Besides, the department has also been participating in various travel marts and has launched the promotional campaign at airports, railway stations, metros and through print, electronic and digital media.