J&K Tourism stall at ITM bags award for presentation, visual display

Representational Pic

The stall of the J&K Tourism Department at the ITM here was adjudged as the best stall for presentation, display of visual content and tourist communication during the three daylong event which concluded today.

The award was presented to the J&K Tourism Department delegation by Chairman & Managing Director, ICM,  .Ajay Gupta.

While presenting the award, Gupta appreciated the steps taken by J&K Tourism Department for the revival of tourism sector in the COVID-19 unlocking process. He specifically praised the Department for undertaking series of winter and snow activities which has given a boost to winter clientele.

Besides J&K Tourism Department, Gujarat Tourism was awarded for Best decorative stall, Himachal Pradesh Tourism was awarded for stall display while as Uttrakhand Tourism was awarded for promoting wellness tourism.

It may be recalled that the J&K stall at the ITM here has evoked keen interest among the tour operators and intending tourists who came to visit the stall during the event.

On the concluding day today, B2B meetings between officials of participant States and UTs including Utter Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and travel agents and tour operators were held to brainstorm the revival and boosting of tourism.

Tour operators and travel agents from adjoining areas like Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Aligarh, Barielly, Jhansi, Mathura, Agra and other cities of north India also attended the B2B meetings.

