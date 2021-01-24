JK Tourism to participate in first ever Virtual Bharat Parv-2021 celebrations from Jan 26-31

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department is all set to participate in the Virtual Bharat Parv-2021 being organised from 26 to 31 January 2021 by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in conjunction with the Republic Day celebrations.

The virtual events will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, cuisine, handicrafts and cultural performances besides tourism destinations and products. As the world including India continues to fight the outbreak of corona virus, this year, Bharat Parv is accordingly being organized on the virtual platform.

The Ministry of Tourism has created Bharat Parv environment in 3D rendering for virtual view so that the user shall be able to navigate in the Parv area depicting the Ramparts of the Red Fort area.

The virtual Parv will include State/UT Theme Stalls incorporating various tourism related products, brochures, destination videos along with additional attractions and achievements of States and UTs.

It will also host Food Court Stalls, Handicraft and Handloom Stalls. The food stall window will incorporate various regional cuisines demonstration videos, cuisine recipes with their brochures and pictorial depictions. The Handicrafts, Handlooms & TRIFED stalls will incorporate various regional Handicrafts and Handloom products of states, UTs demonstration videos, brochures and pictorial depictions. Similarly Cultural Performances will be in a exclusive virtual theatre along with other attractions. A User Management System has been set up where the number of daily participant/visitors can also be tracked.

The Bharat Parv will start online from 6PM onwards on Republic Day on www.bharatparv2021.com.