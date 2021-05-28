Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 11:48 PM

JKAHUC demands soft loan package

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 11:48 PM
Representational Image
Jammu and Kashmir Association of Hajj Umrah Companies (JKAHUC) today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan at Civil Secretariat here and raised several issues and demands.

JKAHUC President Sheikh Feroz Ahmad , Media  Secretary  and other members were present in the meeting. The delegation briefed the Advisor about problems being faced by the tour operators due to prevailing pandemic COVID-19.

They said that more than 200 registered licence holder opertors have become non functional due to prevailing pandemic. They said that the situation has created unemployment making their lives tough in these circumstances.

While raising their issues before the Advisor, they said that JKAHUC was providing employment to more than 4000 people who have become jobless from the the last two years. They further said that this year’s quota is also low which will hardly make any difference to their economic condition.

They demanded government’s intervention in this regard and demanded soft loans and other support to sustain their economic activities.

Advisor gave them a patient hearing and assured them that all their issues will be raised before the appropriate forum for redressal.

