JKBFSL opens branch in Jammu

Expanding its network to facilitate investment services other than banking to the people of region, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Financial Services Limited (JKBFSL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of J&K Bank – today threw open a new branch here at Janipur.

J&K Bank Executive President Sunil Gupta inaugurated the new branch in presence of bank’s Zonal Head Sunit Kumar, Managing Director JKBFSL Muzaffar Wani, and its CFO Pankaj Gour and senior officers of J&K Bank and customers of the area. The latest addition takes number of J&K Bank FSL branches to 12, with half of them in Jammu.

On the occasion, the company also launched a product named ‘Gold ETF My SIP MY Choice’ that has been customized to meet the expectations of customers in the season of festivities.