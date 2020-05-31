JKBOA Jammu unit reorganized

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Officers’ Association (JKBOA) Jammu unit has reorganized the structure of the body by inducting four office bearers till conduct of elections.

A statement said the Association, an affiliate constituent of All India Jammu and Kashmir Bank Officers’ Federation, held a meeting on May 26 wherein among other important issues, threadbare discussions were held on to conduct the elections to elect a fresh office bearers’ body.

However the participants unequivocally suggested that owing to prevailing circumstances, the atmosphere was not conducive to conduct the elections.

Thus the proposition put forth by the participants was unanimously resolved to reorganize the body by inducting four office bearers in addition to existing six so as to complete the structure to represent the membership till the time situation improves and elections are conducted, said the statement.

The reorganized body includes Anil Sharma, President; Sudesh Gupta, Sr Vice President; Kanwaljeet Singh Azad, Vice President; Nikhil Grover, Vice President; Arjun Singh Rathore, General Secretary; Sunil Bhau, Organising Secretary; Vinod Verma, Secretary; Kapil Nanda, Secretary; Rahul Upadhya, Secretary and Sunil Kumar, Treasurer

The newly framed body in its maiden meeting has resolved to nominate one officer from each zone of the Bank within the jurisdiction of JKBOA to officiate as Secretary of the Association for concerned zone so as to ensure that members in every nook and corner was represented and their aspirations addressed to every possible level, said the statement.

The officers nominated as Secretaries for various zones include Sudesh Sharma, Secretary for Kathua zone; Sanjeev Mangotra, Secretary for Udhampur zone; Majib-ur-Rehman, Secretary for Doda zone; Ashok Rotra, Secretary for Rajouri zone and Mukesh Kumar, Secretary for Jammu zone.

The President and General Secretary has assured all members of the Association that the body will work selflessly for the betterment, comfort and improved service conditions for the all members

“The members need to stand united as a cohesive force to work together as a team under all circumstances to contribute towards progress and prosperity of our beloved institution and also to restore the past glory and to achieve new heights of excellence,” said the statement.