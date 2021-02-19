Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
February 20, 2021

JKEDI inks MoUs with HED for promoting entrepreneurship culture

In order to promote the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation here, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and Higher Education Department (HED) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in presence of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Commissioner Secretary, HED, Talat Parvez Rohella to lend expertise and evolve the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and startup environment in the colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.

The MoU was signed between Executive Director, JKEDI, GM Dar and Director Colleges J&K, Prof. M.Y Peerzada.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary, I&C, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said that the JKEDI has a pivotal role in the entrepreneurship development in Jammu and Kashmir as it provides a platform for the young educated youth to create livelihood opportunities for themselves as well as others.

The Commissioner Secretary further added that this MoU will boost the entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem here as this will help us to establish entrepreneurship development cells, innovation and incubation centers in colleges  besides a module of entrepreneurship course will also be offered in colleges with other degree programmes through this MoU.

In his address, Commissioner Secretary, HED, Talat Parvez Rohella said that JKEDI has mandate of creating entrepreneurship avenues in Jammu and Kashmir and by this collaboration between JKEDI and HED entrepreneurship courses will be started in colleges for the young generation who will be job creators than job seekers in coming times.

In his welcome address, Executive Director, JKEDI, GM Dar highlighted the achievements of JKEDI in the field of entrepreneurship, adding that more that 14000 enterprises have been established in Jammu and Kashmir with active support of the institute having success rate of 90-95%.

