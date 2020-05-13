Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
SRINAGAR,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 10:49 PM

JKEDI starts webinar for entrepreneurs

GK News Network
SRINAGAR,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 10:49 PM
Photo: J&K Information Department

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) has initiated a webinar series to help the entrepreneurs to reduce and overcome the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Professor Satyajit Majumdar from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was the chief speaker of the webinar.

Trending News

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

Director JKEDI, G M Dar chaired the webinar and stressed on creating opportunities locally. “We have to focus on local aspects of our economy like agriculture and horticulture.

Innovation and use of technology will certainly help our entrepreneurs in this new reality,” he added. 

The next webinar of this series will be on May 16 (Saturday).

Related News