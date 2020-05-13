JKEDI starts webinar for entrepreneurs

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) has initiated a webinar series to help the entrepreneurs to reduce and overcome the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Professor Satyajit Majumdar from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was the chief speaker of the webinar.

Director JKEDI, G M Dar chaired the webinar and stressed on creating opportunities locally. “We have to focus on local aspects of our economy like agriculture and horticulture.

Innovation and use of technology will certainly help our entrepreneurs in this new reality,” he added.

The next webinar of this series will be on May 16 (Saturday).