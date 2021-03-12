JKEDI to start courses in digital marketing, basics of entrepreneurship

In order to give boost to environment of entrepreneurship and make youth of J&K self reliant, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) is set to start a one-week certificate course in digital marketing and entrepreneurship basics (Entrepreneurship 101).

Highlighting about the significance of course, Director JKEDI, G M Dar, said that the Entrepreneurship 101 and digital marketing course would provide students, working professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools and resources needed to start their business ventures.He added that the participants will walk away with an understanding of small business management basics and create compelling digital marketing strategies through this course.

The programme will be open to all with a minimum qualification of graduation from any discipline required to enroll for the course. Students, aspiring entrepreneurs and working professionals looking for a career transition or upskilling in data-driven competitive environment and are keen to learn digital marketing strategies can also apply for this course.

The programme in Digital Marketing will provide an end-to-end understanding of the marketing landscape. It will inform the candidates about the analytics used in improving the customer journey, managing engaging campaigns to maximise the business profits.

The programme on “Entrepreneurship 101 aims to help entrepreneurs enhance their business knowledge and impart thembasic skills to start a business venture successfully. The course will cover various topics like deciding to start a business, writing a business plan, understanding Government obligations, funding your business and lessons on essential business management.

The one-week course will be simultaneously taught at the JKEDI Pampore campus and JKEDI Bari Brahmana Campus. Interesting candidates can register/apply for the course on institutes website www.jkedi.org and last date for applications is 20th March 2021.