JKEDI to start training programs under Himayat, NMDFC soon

Director Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), G.M. Dar on Monday chaired a review meeting at the Institute’s Bari Brahmana campus Jammu.

During the review meeting, the progress made under different self-employment and entrepreneurship development schemes implemented by the Institute and other related issues were discussed threadbare. Senior officers and scheme in-charges of JKEDI for Jammu division attended the meeting. Kashmir division officers joined the meeting through a video conference from the Pampore campus.

The meeting decided that the Institute shall soon start training programs under the Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES) and National Minorities Development Finance Corporation (NMDFC) to help educated unemployed youth to establish their business ventures.