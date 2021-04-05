Business, Today's Paper
JKEDI trains 122 youth for self-employment

A batch of 122 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after attending a three-week Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) held at district centreReasi, Kishtwar, Kulgam and Anantnag.

As per the J&KEDI’s statement, trained youth hail from different areas of these districts and the purpose was to provide training facilities at their doorstep so that the scheme will cover maximum unemployed youth. 

The Institute also imparted special sectoral training to the trainees during the three-week course. A field visit of the trainees to the successful business ventures in their respective districts was also part of the training program, it adds.

The Institute trained the candidates in Manufacturing, Services and Agri-allied sectors under the Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES) of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. The EDP aimed to provide lessons on skill development, performance improvement, basic business concepts, and self-development training to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Institute will now offer financial linkage to the trained youth to help them start their business ventures. This EDP’s objective is to imbibe the required entrepreneurial and managerial skills to create their business ventures amongst the participants.

Director JKEDI, G.M. Dar, appreciated the aspiring entrepreneurs’ enthusiasm and assured all possible help to them in establishing their business ventures.

