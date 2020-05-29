JKHDC should clear CAG observations: Dwivedi

Commission Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Manoj K. Dwivedi, today directed J&K Handloom Development Corporation Limited to take all measures to clear the CAG observations.

Commissioner Secretary directed this during review meeting of working of the Corporation and directed for timely updation of Corporation’s accounts so that factual statement of affairs of the Corporation can be ascertained. The meeting was among others attended by Additional Secretary Finance, Rajneesh Gupta, Director Finance, Rajesh Kotwal and Managing Director JKHDC, Rakesh Sharma.