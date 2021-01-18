JKHEU welcomes Mehmood Shah as Director Handloom & Handicrafts, Kashmir

A delegation of J&K Handicrafts Employees Union headed by its President and Senior Trade Union Leader, President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam today welcomed Mehmood Ahmad Shah as Director Handloom & Handicrafts, Kashmir in Srinagar.

All the employees of Department of Handloom and Handicrafts along with senior officers including Joint Directors, Abdul Majeed Lone and Nargis Parveen; Deputy Director Deeba Qadri; Chief Designer, Aamina Asad; Assistant Directors, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Mohammad Najar and others also welcomed the new Director.

Fayaz said that the new Director’s association with the Handloom and Handicrafts will boost the development and work culture of the department. He added that an individual of such caliber will help the department to enter into a new era of success and prosperity.

The employees also bade farewell to Mussarat ul Islam who has now been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.