UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:15 PM

JKHPMC to get 5 independent directors cum subject experts

Two CA stores approved during 59th BoD meeting chaired by Advisor Khan
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:15 PM

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, chaired 59th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Produce and Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) at Civil Secretariat here today.

The meeting discussed the action taken report on implementation of 58th BOD decisions besides minutes of previous BoD meeting were also confirmed in the meeting. Besides, revised estimates for the Financial Year 2020-21 and proposed budget for FY 2021-22, construction of walnut de-hulling unit at Achabal, Anantnag in technical collaboration with SKUAST-K, setting up of Fruit Packaging Manufacturing Unit at Doabagh (Sopore), Setting up of Mini Food Processing Park, setting up of CA stores each in Jammu and Kashmir Division and achievements of the Corporation were also discussed in the meeting.

Advisor approved two CA stores one each at Jammu and Kashmir division. He also gave in-principle approval for appointing five independent directors who shall be experts in their respective fields related to horticulture produce and marketing besides hiring a consultancy agency.

