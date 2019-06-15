JKMPCL hikes milk procurement price in Kashmir, Jammu

Also Read | Highway restrictions: Prices of essentials skyrocket in Kashmir

The Jammu Kashmir Milk Producer Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL) which markets Snowcap brand of dairy products, has increased milk procurement prices in Kashmir and Jammu regions, thus benefiting a large number of dairy farmers.

According to JKMPCL, the milk procurement prices have been increased by Rs 15 per kg fat of milk in Kashmir region and by Rs 25 per kg fat of milk in Jammu region in the interest of milk-producing farmers thereby raising milk price to Rs 650 a kg fat of cow’s milk in Kashmir region and 660 a kg fat of milk in Jammu region with effect from 15th of June 2019.

With the imposition of new rate, the farmers will get Rs 31.62 per Kg of milk having 4.5 percent fat, 8.5 percent SNF and Rs 46.2 per Kg of milk having 7 percent fat, 9 percent SNF. The rate is more than 13% higher compared to the rates during last year, an official spokesperson said.

JKMPCL has increased milk procurement price four times in the last 3 months. The hike will benefit the farmers affiliated with JKMPCL through more than 400 Village Dairy Coop Societies and women SHGs thus giving a further boost to dairy farming in J&K.