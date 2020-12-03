JKPCB commemorates National Pollution Prevention day

The Regional Office of J&K Pollution Control Board today organised an impressive function to celebrate National Pollution Prevention day to create awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on human beings and its hazardous effects on the ecosystem, here.

The function was presided over by Regional Director Pollution Control Board Kashmir, Rafi Ahmad Bhat

While addressing the function, the Regional Director stressed on the role and responsibilities of the Pollution Control Board and the society in abatement of various types of pollution affecting the ecosystem.

Regional Director Social Forestry Kashmir, Mehraj-Ud-Din shared his expertise and concern for growing challenges being faced by humanity in terms of increasing Pollution.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman, Society for Protection of Water Resources, Wetland and forest (NGO) Nazir Be Nazir emphasized on awareness towards the causes of Pollution and the ways by which Pollution could be decreased in the environment.

The programme was anchored by Sr. Scientist Dr. Sabeena Sultan and vote of thanks was proposed by Divisional officer PCB Srinagar Mohammad Yousuf Mir.

Among others, the programme was attended by Senior Scientists and other officials of PCB Kashmir.