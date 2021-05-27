Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 11:49 PM

JKRLM has brought self sufficiency among poor woman: Sehrish

Reviews progress of JKRLM in District Srinagar
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 11:49 PM
File Photo of Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar
File Photo of Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar

Mission Director, Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting to  review the progress of RLM in District Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Sajid YahyaNaqash, Additional Mission Director, Kashmir, District Programme Manager, Block Programme Manager, MIS assistant of district Srinagar and other officials of the Mission.

Dr.Sehrish while addressing the officials said that the JKRLM (Umeed) has brought self sufficiency among the poor women who have associated themselves with Umeed Programme. ‘The women have not only come out of poverty but have also raised their status within their own families’, Dr.Sehrish said.

She added that the Umeed scheme is extensively based on capacity building and strengthening of community based institutions by  empowering women at different levels.

Dr. Sehrish further emphasized the officials to improve the enrolment of aadhaar seeding among the SHG members and ensure that the individual bank accounts are opened for all the women SHG members associated with JKRLM (Umeed).

She also directed to strengthen credit linkage as per RBI guidelines  and promotion of group enterprises for enhanced livelihoods. She highlighted that  SHG members also can play their role in disseminating information on Covid-19 appropriate behaviors and promote health seeking behavior among rural population.

Dr.Sehrish further remarked that JKRLM is committed for bringing changes in the economic stability in rural areas and praised the perseverance of women to work progressively under prevailing difficult circumstances.

While updating the block progress the officials apprised the Mission Director that 4679 rural women have been federated into 491 SHGs and 33 Village Organizations; whereas an amount of Rs 151.10 lakhs have been provided to the SHGs as capitalization from the Mission.

In addition, the SHGs have been credit linked with the banks to the tune of Rs 412.00 lakhs. The SHG members have invested the amount in different livelihoods like dairy farms, fish ponds, bee keeping, poultry units etc to create self sufficient profit making ventures for their livelihood.

