J&K's woolen sector to be revamped under World Bank funded JTFRP

The traditional wool based industry in the J&K is being given a major overhaul under the ongoing World Bank funded JTFRP (Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project).

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer JKERA/JTFRP said JKERA under the component of Restoration and Strengthening of Livelihoods of the World Bank funded JTFRP is taking steps for the restoration/strengthening of livelihoods under the traditional cottage based industry.

“We are trying to work on various components across Jammu and Kashmir at the same time. We hope our interventions bring about a positive impact in the lives of beneficiaries,” the CEO said.

He said for the heritage Bemina Woolen Mills, the project is being executed by the Department of Industries and Commerce as the project implementation unit.

The sub-project involves the construction of a building of showroom and for wool products manufactured at the Govt Woollen Mills, Bemina

The restoration and repair works of the Government Woolen Mill Bemina which had suffered damage during the floods of 2014 is nearing completion.

Sajid Nazir, Nodal Officer, Industries and Commerce, said latest equipments have been being procured which included eight hi-tech looms besides Rapier looms, boilers, dyeing and other equipments.