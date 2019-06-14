JKSDM starts admission for 2nd batch of skill training under PMKVY

J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) has started registration of candidates for the second batch of PradhanMantriKaushalVikasYojana (PMKVY) under which 4870 candidates have been already trained in 15 trades.

“Around 10,955 candidates will be trained in the next three months in 22 skill sectors such as IT, ITeS, apparels, hospitality etc,” a statement issued by JKSDM said.

The training imparted at PMKVY Training Centres (TCs) is aimed to benefit candidates, who are either semi-skilled or unskilled or unemployed above 14 years of age. The training programs are certified and imparted as per the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

For registration, candidates can contact JKSDM affiliated training centres established across the state. Application forms will also be available at JKSDM Jammu and Srinagar office.

“Last year, we have allocated a training target of 5120 and this year, we are aiming to allocate around 20,000 training targets in various skill sectors. Efforts are being made to provide market-oriented skills to youth for gainful employment,” the statement added.

PMKVY is the flagship outcome-based Skill Training Scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through which candidates are provided placement linked skill training.