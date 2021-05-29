J&KSTEA congratulates Arun Kumar on being appointed as Chief Secretary

J&K State Taxes (N G) Employees Association (J&KSTEA) has congratulated Arun Kumar Mehta on being his appointed as Chief Secretary of J&K.

Nazir Ahmad Bhat, president J&KSTEA, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah general secretary and Sourab Bali VP in a press release said, “we welcome and congratulated an experienced and amiable officer as the Chief Secretary of J&K UT. We have great expectations and belief that under his prestigious supervision all the departments particularly our department (State Taxes) will lead more to a marvellous and sustainable future and meet all the revenue targets of JKUT.”

The Association expressed hope that much better constructive scenario will be let spread under the supervision of new Chief Secretary. “The State Taxes (N.G) Employees Association has also assured to work for the betterment of J&K UT and always be ready to support the administration headed by your good-self in every manner. We whole heartedly welcome the appointment of Arun Kumar Mehta as Chief Secretary and hope the best will be carved under your esteemed supervision,” it said.