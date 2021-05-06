JKTPO, CII organises virtual session with Industrialists to promote industrialisation in J&K

With a strong emphasis on central and UT Industrial development policies, Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) organised a virtual session with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for their SME industrialist members.

The virtual session highlighted the land allotment policy, incentives offered and strengths and advantages of J&K region. The policy of J&K is expected to pave way for the development of all economic sectors and a special push to the region’s manufacturing and service sectors.

During the welcome address, Sanjay Khurana, Chairman, CII Regional Committee stressed upon the importance of SME participation in industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir. He reaffirmed that CII will help to spread awareness about the new industrial policies of J&K, which in turn is expected to support economic development and encourage sustainable livelihood of the youth of the region.

Ankita Kar, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization shared key information about subsidies offered to investors under the new policies and how it will be linked with the progress of the project on the ground. She also emphasized the proactive approach to disseminate information on website www.invest.jk.gov.in and social media [email protected]