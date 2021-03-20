JKTPO, TPCI sign multiple MoUs at New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) today signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trade Promotion Corporation of India (TPCI) for the Agro & Food Processing sector and Film Tourism sector.

The MoU was signed during the inauguration of J&K Pavilion at South Asia’s largest Integrated FB Trade Show – Indus-food 2021, being held at India Exposition Mart, New Delhi. It was signed between MD JKTPO, Ankita Kar and Chairman TPCI , Mohit Singla.

According to the MoU, both JKTPO and TPCI will work together to enhance the outreach to the International Community in India.

The Jammu and Kashmir delegation was led by Ankita Kar under the aegis of Department of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankita Kar highlighted the upcoming projects and policies to facilitate the business community. The foreign delegations showed interest in various avenues of trade in the region. Kar said that Jammu & Kashmir is a paradise for investors as there are immense opportunities in different sectors and the government is working towards policies and schemes with an objective of Ease of Doing Business for Investors, and added JKTPO is always open to facilitate the queries and collaborate with trade fraternity.

While signing the MoU, Chairman, TPCI said, “We are pleased to sign the MoU with JKTPO. With the new Industrial Policy, there will be a big industrial surge in the region. Agro & Food Processing is an important sector for J&K. With the combined synergies of JKTPO and TPCI, we can explore new investment avenues for the region. We are sure the traders from across the world shall be looking forward to visit the Union Territory.”

TPCI will impart and deliver sectoral knowledge & research-based information, Policy Advocacy, Marketing and Developmental Activities in the focus sectors.

JKTPO also engaged with foreign delegates from six countries viz Russia, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Turkey and Belarus to explore various avenues and to drive global investments into J&K.

The delegation led by Kar, shared information about potential products, policies, export and investment opportunities for foreign delegates in the G2B sessions. The event saw queries and interest from several traders and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir shall be working closely to collaborate in coming days. The J&K Pavilion at the trade show showcased various exhibitors from its Food Processing Sector.