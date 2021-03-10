Job Mela held at Anantnag

A mega Job Mela was today held at ITI Anantnag wherein various private companies offered counselling to the job aspirants and also conducted an on-spot placement drive.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Anshul Garg was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The programme as part of PMKVY was organized by District Skill Committee in collaboration with ITI Anantnag.

Around 18 firms including Peaks Auto Pvt Ltd; Tata Fair deal Motors, Kashmir Electricals, Zenith Group etc displayed their stalls to show-case the opportunities being provided by them.

170 youth were registered on-spot for their placement in respective firms.

Among others, the event was attended by ADC Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Joint Director Skill Development, Farooq Ahmad Khan, Principal ITI, Muzafar Ahmad and officers of DIC.