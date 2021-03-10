Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 11:51 PM

Job Mela held at Anantnag

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 11:51 PM
Greater Kashmir

A mega Job Mela was today held at ITI Anantnag wherein various private companies offered counselling to the job aspirants and also conducted an on-spot placement drive.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Anshul Garg was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

The programme as part of PMKVY was organized by District Skill Committee in collaboration with ITI Anantnag.

Around 18 firms including Peaks Auto Pvt Ltd; Tata Fair deal Motors, Kashmir Electricals, Zenith Group etc displayed their stalls to show-case the opportunities being provided by them.

170 youth were registered on-spot for their placement in respective firms.

Latest News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Photo

Decomposed male body found in J&K's Kishtwar

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Among others, the event was attended by ADC Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Joint Director Skill Development, Farooq Ahmad Khan, Principal ITI, Muzafar Ahmad and officers of DIC.

Related News