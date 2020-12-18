Job offer letters distributed among 28 PMKVY trainees

Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon accompanied by Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah distributed job offer letters to 28 PMKVY trainees in a simple but impressive function held on 17th December, 2020 at Jammu. Senior Officers of J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) were also present on the occasion.

The trainees had earlier completed the PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) training under JKSDM affiliated training centre Amargyan Institute of Computer Science and Technology, Jammu. A placement mela was conducted by the institute last week in Jammu in which companies such as ICICI Prudential, LG Electronics, Competent Synergies-Mohali and M/s. Gurjeet Job Outsourcing Ltd selected deserving and meritorious candidates.

Congratulating the students for their achievement Dr, Samoon said, “Government is committed to strengthen the existing skill ecosystem in J&K and our endeavour is to provide quality skill training opportunities to the youth so that they are able to compete for jobs available at various levels”.

Dr. Samoon further said, “Even at the break of Covid-19 Pandemic, the J&K Skill Mission organized various web based programs such as webinars by roping in national as well as international industry experts to provide an insight about the latest skill and entrepreneurship development opportunities available for the youth.”

During his interaction with the management of the institute and the students Dr. Abid said, “Skill Development provides numerous career building options wherein a qualified person will find no dearth of self and wage employment opportunities. A skilled person, instead of being an employee can even become an employer by creating and providing job to others”.

The Principal Secretary & Mission Director were appreciative of the beneficiaries and lauded them for their performances in the courses. Some of the beneficiaries have started their own ventures in digital marketing and apart from generating livelihood,they provide employment to others also.