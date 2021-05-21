Joint efforts initiated for getting revival support from govt: Business Inc

The business community in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to initiate joint efforts to ensure adequate revival support is provided by the government to help the restoration of businesses in the UT.

According to a statement issued here, “business leaders from all sectors agreed to put up the matter with the LG administration as well as the union government to ensure proper initiative is taken for businesses and industries in J&K, which have suffered huge losses due to the three consecutive lockdowns since August 2019.”

The representative of as many as 35 associations related to business and industry attended the meeting.

“The present scenario in terms of losses and showdowns of business units and establishments were thoroughly discussed in the meeting in which stakeholders shared facts about the ground situation. They said that the pandemic has created havoc on all kinds of businesses in J&K. Even many of the business and industrial units are closed down causing loss to the livelihoods of the concerned people,” it said.

In the three-hour-long meeting, it was unanimously agreed upon that the smashed businesses and industrial units in the J&K cannot be rejuvenated unless a comprehensive business revival package is provided by the union government. While sharing inputs, the participants said that all businesses, whether of a roadside vendor or a leading industrialist is on the verge of destruction due to the situations caused by political reasons and the pandemic. “Hence, it was decided that the matter would be taken up with the relevant authorities in New Delhi and as well in J&K authorities. However, the participants suggested that a holistic report based on ground assessment should be prepared before moving on to any proposal to the government,” it said. The meeting was followed by a press conference addressed by Sheikh Aashiq, Prasident KCCI; Muhammad Yasin Khan, President KTMF, and Mushtaq Chaya, chairman hotelier club.