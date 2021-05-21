Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 11:30 PM

Joint efforts initiated for getting revival support from govt: Business Inc

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 11:30 PM
Representational Image [Source: GraphicMama-team from Pixabay]
Representational Image [Source: GraphicMama-team from Pixabay]

The business community in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to initiate joint efforts to ensure adequate revival support is provided by the government to help the restoration of businesses in the UT.

According to a statement issued here, “business leaders from all sectors agreed to put up the matter with the LG administration as well as the union government to ensure proper initiative is taken for businesses and industries in J&K, which have suffered huge losses due to the three consecutive lockdowns since August 2019.”

Trending News

43 COVID-19 deaths, 3,848 cases in J&K in 24 hours

Men carry body of a patient who died of COVID-19 in Srinagar on Thursday, May 20, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Non-local, 33, among 27 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll 3,449

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar during a press conference in Srinagar. [File/ GK]

Local boys joining militancy a serious concern: IGP Kashmir

He was putting up at a Srinagar hotel for the last 7 years owing to security reasons. [Image source: Facebook/ Rukhsar Bashir]

Shiv Sena Hindustan Kashmir President, Abdul Khaliq Bhat dies of COVID-19

The representative of as many as 35 associations related to business and industry attended the meeting.

“The present scenario in terms of losses and showdowns of business units and establishments were thoroughly discussed in the meeting in which stakeholders shared facts about the ground situation. They said that the pandemic has created havoc on all kinds of businesses in J&K. Even  many of the business and industrial units are closed down causing loss to the livelihoods of the concerned people,” it said.

In the three-hour-long meeting, it was unanimously agreed upon that the smashed businesses and industrial units in the J&K cannot be rejuvenated unless a comprehensive business revival package is provided by the union government. While sharing inputs, the participants said that all businesses, whether of a roadside vendor or a leading industrialist is on the verge of destruction due to the situations caused by political reasons and the pandemic.  “Hence, it was decided that the matter would be taken up with the relevant authorities in New Delhi and as well in J&K authorities. However, the participants suggested that a holistic report based on ground assessment should be prepared before moving on to any proposal to the government,” it said. The meeting was followed by a press conference addressed by Sheikh Aashiq, Prasident KCCI; Muhammad Yasin Khan, President KTMF, and Mushtaq Chaya, chairman  hotelier club.

Related News