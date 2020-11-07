K C Hyundai unveils 'All New i20' in Srinagar

K C Hyundai today unveiled ‘All New i20’ vehicle in Srinagar.

According to a statement, the “All New i20” was unveiled during a launching ceremony at K C Hyundai, the first and leading Hyundai dealership of J&K, by Sheikh Manzoor Ahmad – ARTO Srinagar and Raju Chowdhary – prominent businessman of J&K and MD KC Group, alongwith Sohail Khan-CEO K.C. Hyundai in presence of Ali Mohammad Dar, Asif Shah, Sheikh Ruhail, Shabeer Ahmad Barati, Asif Rashid, Aijaz Ashraf Mattoo, Tanveer Ahmad Mir and a huge gathering of respectable delegates from media fraternity, Bankers, dignitaries, esteemed customers and all staff members.

On the occasion Raju Chowdhary said, “With the launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment. As a customer centric organization, Hyundai has developed the all-new i20 to offer state-of-the-art technologies and flamboyant design, bringing to life an unparalleled mobility experience for new age customers. Hyundai has packaged the all-new i20 as a future ready car that will not just become the pinnacle of this segment, but set the benchmark for automobiles in India.”

Giving briefing about the product Sohail Khan said, “Intricately crafted to resonate the most advanced quintessence of futuristic design, bolstered by enthralling performance and class leading technologies, the 4th generation of ‘the all-new i20’ has been developed to create superior driving experiences that surpasses expectations and sets new standards for this segment. The all-new i20 is built on 6 Core Pillars viz Iconic Exteriors, Impressive Interiors, Innovative Technology, Invincible Performance, Incredible Safety and Impeccable Peace of Mind”

On the occasion, Achint Chowdhary of HMIL (through virtual connection) said, “The all-new i20 is the archetypal representation of Hyundai’s Global Design Language of Sensuous Sportiness. Through an amalgamation of Edgy and Sharp character lines & an exceedingly sleek silhouette, the all-new i20 exhibits a confident and futuristic appeal that is naturally alluring.

As a Lifetime Partner of customers, Hyundai is offering complete peace of mind with Best-in-Class Product Assurance through WONDER Warranty Options – 3 years/ 1 00 000 kms, 4 Years/ 50 000 kms and 5 Years/ 40 000 kms. Further, customers will also be offered 3 years Blue-Link Subscription + 3 Years Road Side Assistance. Hyundai is also offering customers best-in-segment lowest cost of maintenance providing customers an impeccable value proposition on the all-new i20.