Kansal reviews working of IT division of KPDCL, JPDCL

Principal Secretary Power Development Department, Rohit kansal today chaired a meeting of senior officers to review functioning of the IT division and customer care service center of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) and Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL).

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, KPDCL; Chief Engineer, KPDCL and Executive Engineer KPDCL. The Managing Director, JPDCL, Chief Engineer JPDCL and Executive Engineer JPDCL, attended the meeting through video conference.

Managing Director, KPDCL gave a detailed presentation regarding the working of KPDCL and steps being taken for further strengthening of customer care service centres, besides other activities. He said a total 21833 calls were received in Kashmir region in 2019, of which 80% calls pertained to no-power at consumer premises followed by billing issues, transformer outage, meter related and power theft complaints. “Budgam topped the list with 4500 complaints followed by ED-II, ED-III, ED-IV and Sopore at average 2000 calls. It was further told that presently there are 12 agents to attend the calls” he added.

While reviewing the working of IT division, the Principal Secretary stressed on strengthening the customer care centres and making them more robust for improving the service delivery. He asked the twin Corporations to take necessary steps for round the clock functioning of the customer care service.

The Principal Secretary directed to increase the number of agents for receiving the calls. He further directed to establish the customer care centres at Division level to ensure effective redress of the grievances of the consumers.