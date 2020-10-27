Kashmir artisans to take part in Noida Haat fairs

Artisans and weavers from Kashmir would participate in physical fairs outside the J&K UT for selling their exotic range of hand-made products during the Diwali Utsav beginning at Noida Haat from October 30 to November 14.

According to statement, the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, said as many as 40 artisans and weavers were picked from the draw of lots after a large number of applications were received from interested participants.

“While the first batch of these artisans shall participate in Diwali Utsav from October 30, the second batch shall participate in ShilpUtsav from December 17 to 27, coinciding with Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Two teams of officials from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department will also be deputed to Noida to facilitate and handhold the participants, the statement added.