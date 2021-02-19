Kashmir trout swimming to success in other states

In a positive development, Kashmir’s famed trout fish breed is becoming quite famous among other states as many governments are seeking its seeds from the Jammu and Kashmir government to replicate its production in their respective places.

According to officials of the fisheries department, several governments has exported trout fish breed from Kashmir.

“It is from Kashmir that trout were spread to other parts of the country like Kulu, Kangra, Shimla, Nainital, Shillong, Nepal, Ootacamund etc. In the second week of January 2021 about 5 lakh eyed ova were sent to Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In February, the department of fisheries supplied another 2 lakh trout seeds to Sikkim through Directorate of Research Centre, Bhimtal (ICAR),” said Muzaffar Bazaz Chief Project officer, Trout Farming project Kokernag.

He said that they have been receiving requests from many states who are seeking trout seeds. “It is mainly due to the efforts of the Principal Secretary, Navin Kumar Chowdhary who has played a pivotal role in incorporating Anantnag as “one district one product” for trout fish as region specific which is highly appreciable.

Giving the details about the trout, he said that rainbow trout is a cold water fish which could be domesticated under natural conditions between 0-20 degree Celsius. It easily accepts pellet feed, fast growth rate and is resistant to diseases. This is the reason that DCFRI, Bhimtal recommends Kashmir trout more than other places where it is produced.

The first efforts to venture the trout in Jammu and Kashmir dates back in 1899 introduced by F.J Mitchell where a consignment of eyed-eggs of brown trout from England were imported. In 1984 rainbow trout were reared at trout farming project Kokernag on commercial purpose with the assistance of European Economic Community under scientific techniques.

Director Fisheries, Bashir Ahmad said that the trout farming project is managed and maintained by experienced staff as a result of which it has shown significant growth. “Seed production has shown good amounts of growth, we are supplying trout seeds to governments outside J&K and private and departmental units.”

A few Assistant Directors deputed by the Department of Fisheries, Government of Karnataka are presently undergoing one week training program on Trout breeding, seed production, management, Feed production etc.Moreover The district Development Commissioner Anantnag Anshul Garg visited Trout Farming Project Kokernag yesterday and appreciated the employees for putting their best efforts in the development of Fish and Fisheries in the district.