Kashmiri entrepreneur bags award

Kashmiri entrepreneur Saahil Peerzada has bagged prestigious ‘Champions of Change’ award which promotes Gandhian values and social development.

According to a statement by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), the award has also been bagged by Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, Sripad Naik, Union Ayush minister, Sonu Sood, actor, Subash Ghai, Shatrughan Sinha and Sushmita Sen.

Saahil Peerzada has won the award for social service and would be given on April 16 at Goa.