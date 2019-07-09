Katra traders, hoteliers resent highway restrictions

Hotel & Restaurant Association Katra (HRAK) and Hotel & Restaurant Association Patnitop (HRAP) have jointly resented the highway restrictions saying it has effected the VaishnodeviYatra.

A statement said that a joint meeting under the chairmanship of RakeshWazir President, ShyamLalKesar chairman HRAK, KushalMagotra President PHRA was held here today and the decision to impose restrictions on highway was opposed saying it effected the VaishnodeviYatra in a big way.

Wazir said it was really surprising that AmarnathYatra is going on since decades and not even a single incident happened in all these years particulary in the peaceful areas from Jammu to Udhampur.

“Despite knowing it all the government has put the pilgrims of Vaishnodevi and people to inconvenience as pilgrims in large number have missed their trains and planes and has disturbed the normal flow of Yatra in a big way and is giving bad name to the administration.”

He said that how the Governor administration can ignore VaishnodeviYatra which has more than 35,000 to 40,000 pilgrims per day on an average per day on the name of another Yatra.

Questioning the decision, Kesar said “Our efficiency is reflected from the fact that pilgrimage to Vaishnodevi which should have increased in last 6-7 years has reduced which can be seen from the fact that pilgrimage of Vaishnodevi was more than 104.96 Lakh in 2012 and got reduced down to 78.03 lac in 2014 and was still struggling on the same numbers but in last two years when this number starting picking up a little we have this decision of highway restrictions.”

Magotra said that “we are crying since long that these types of decisions have already brought down the tourism of Patnitop, Bhaderwah, Sanasar and other places to zero as tourist vehicles have been stopped.”

The meeting among others was attended by HRAK senior vice-president VirenderKesar, Vice Presidents Ajay Kotwal, Vivek Sharma, Nishant Sharma, MeenaWazir, SumitKhajuria, Secretaries SudershanSharma,MohitDubey etc.