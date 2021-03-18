KCA urges government to end shortage of raw material

Kashmir Contractors Association (KCA), an amalgam of contractors, on Sunday held a meeting in Srinagar wherein all the contractors expressed their concern over the non-availability of raw material for construction and developmental works.

In a press statement issued here, the association expressed their concern about the non-availability of various raw materials, among them Wet Mix Macadam that is mainly produced from crushing the quarry stones of Wuyan Pampore and since last 4 months, none of the quarries are functional and all the stone crushers of the area have been shut by the District Administration Pulwama.

The statement further says that the aggregates required for macadamisation are unavailable in the market due to complete ban on mining & transportation of stone boulders in the Kashmir region as Environmental Clearance from National Green Tribunal is still pending in all of the mining blocks. “The stones and sand are not available at all due to complete ban on mining of the same,” said President, KCA.

He further added, “we are ready to pay royalty charges for the material but there is no mechanism for the same.” While expressing concern over the non-availability of the raw material and no mechanism of price regulation, he said, “There should be a regulation of prices of construction material because the contractors/contracting firms cannot afford high cost material for previous agreements wherein raw material like GSB, sand etc has to be used locally as the sources set by the concerned district offices and if regulation is not possible, price escalation of the projects must be looked upon.”