KCCI delegation meets Advisor Baseer Khan, presents memorandum

A delegation of members of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by ex-president Javed Ahmad Tenga today held a detailed interaction with the Advisor to the Lt Governor Baseer A Khan and other senior officers at SKICC in which a Memorandum regarding the issues pertaining to trade, commerce and industry were submitted the Government.

In a statement KCCI said, “Javed Ahmad Tenga drew the attention of the Government towards the plight of the vulnerable sections of the handicrafts sector and fervently appealed that cash assistance of at least Rs 5,000/- per month be provided to them as also to other weaker sections of the economy including shikarawallahs, transporters, daily wagers and others to tide over the present situation. He also raised the issue of the private sector who had had to pay huge salaries to their employees without being able to operate their business. Giving examples of interventions given all over the world where Governments had stepped in and provided in some cases even upto 80 percent of the salaries to the private business enterprises. He urged the Government to consider subsidising upto 50 percent of the salary expenditure.”

Other members of the delegation included Nasir Hamid Khan, Faiz Bakshi, Ashaq

Shangloo, Wahid Malik, Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal, Lateef A Bhat and Majid Aslam

Wafai. The members of the delegation highlighted the points concerning their respective sectors.

“In view of the continuous stress on borrowers of the Bank, the Government may

consider revisiting the Interest Subvention scheme which has been much appreciated

by all the sectors of the economy. In this regard, we would suggest that an amount of

Rs 950 Crores may additionally be earmarked for this purpose for disbursement on the

same pattern,” the memorandum mentioned. “The Government is requested to reduce the slab to a uniform 5% for all handmade/hand-embroidered Shawls.”

Furthermore, “For the Hotel sector, it is suggested that the fixed demand charges for the Covid period may be waived off and electricity charges be restricted to actual consumption. Similarly, water charges which is being charged on commercial rates and is a big drain on the establishments in the absence of any business may also be waived off,” the memorandum mentioned.

“With the Cherry and strawberry season having started and these crops being highly

perishable, it is suggested that a viable corridor be arranged for transportation of these

fruits to domestic markets outside Kashmir,” it said.