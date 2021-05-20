Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 1:52 AM

KCCI delegation meets Advisor Baseer Khan

Demand compensation for vulnerable sections of society
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 1:52 AM
A delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by its President Sheikh Ashiq and Secretary-general Farooq Amin, met Advisor to Lt. Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan and highlighted the crisis faced by the economically vulnerable sections of the society due to COVID lockdown.

The delegation also included presidents of other associations like trade, transport, tourism, and other allied sectors like Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation (KTMF), Federation chamber of industries Kashmir (FCIK), Houseboat Associations, who also highlighted these issues and briefed about the problems they are facing due to the prevailing situation, the Chamber said in a statement.

According to the statement, the delegation thanked J&K LG Manoj Sinha, for announcing relief measures for Covid-19 affected people. “They requested LG to extend the relief measures and compensation to other impacted sectors of the society who also live from hand to mouth and have been impacted due to pandemic lockdowns like artisans, waivers, transporters, small shopkeepers, street vendors and industrial labourers,” the statement reads.

“A substantial amount of Rs 5000 per month be provided to the vulnerable sections of society whose livelihoods have taken a hit. As the lockdown continues due to the raging virus, he urged the government to continue to provide free ration for people living Below Poverty Line (BPL) for at least 2 months. It is also necessary to ensure a safe corridor for the movement of goods which would save the goods from getting expired and also generate revenue for the Government by way of taxes. Besides that he suggested the smooth supplies of essential products and facilitating the smooth operations in delivering essential commodities like food products and FMCG,” the statement reads.

