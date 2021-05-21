KCCI delegation meets DC Srinagar

A delegation of members of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by its former president Javed Ahmed Tenga today held an detailed meeting the Mohammed Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

According to a press handout, the meeting was for following up on issues regarding trade, commerce and industry raised in the interaction held with the Advisor to the Lt Governor, Baseer A Khan on 19th of May, 2021.

The delegation suggested for providing relief to the weaker sections of persons connected with trade and commerce who required urgent assistance. The delegation comprised of Wahid Malik, President Kashmir Hotels and

Restaurants Owners Federation, Abrar Ahmed Khan, Chairman J&K Economic Confederation, Batamaloo Traders Association and All Traders Transporters Coordination Committee, Fayaz Punjabi, President, Joint Coordination Committee of City Centre (JCCCC), Irfan Jeelani, Spokesperson JCCCC and Ashaq Hussain Shangloo (JCCCC), Afaq Ahmad, representing Pharma and FMCG Distribution sector, Nasir Hamid Khan representing General Trade.

The delegation requested the DC to consider allowing takeaway and home delivery activities for the Restaurants and Café sector. “Aijaz Ahmed stated that the Government was well aware of the issue and directions in this regard would be issued in a short time. Aijaz Ahmed stated that the Government was considering carrying out random tests in addition to fine tuning the RT-PCR test procedures so that minimum disruption is caused to tourists and Covid related protocols are also followed,” the statement reads.

The delegation gave several suggestions for various sectors needing immediate relief.