KCCI discusses COVID19 related issues with DAK

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry held an emergency meeting with the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) to discuss the serious situation prevailing with regard to the increasing number of positive cases and deaths in Kashmir.

According to Farooq Amin, Secretary General KCCI, the meeting included members of KCCI and DAK and President KCCI Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad expressed concern at the spike in the number of cases despite Kashmir entering the fifth month of the COVID lockdown.

“Unnecessary movement and thronging of picnic spots in Srinagar and other districts was observed. The abrupt relaxations given in the free movement of people has probably caused a wrong impression about the gravity of the situation,” Ashiq said.

Dr Suhail Naik, President DAK said there was a dire shortage of essential items like Grade-A beds and ventilators. “Though the Government had initiated the process of procurement but due to the shortage of these items the world over, it was getting delayed”.