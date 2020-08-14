Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 11:21 PM

KCCI for strict following of COVID guidelines

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 11:21 PM
File Pic
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry today urged people and business community to follow specific guidelines and protocols to stop the spread of the COVID-19 infections.

In a statement, KCCI said in addition to the established protocols of wearing of masks, maintaining safe distance of two metres and regular washing/sanitisation of hands, the trade body suggested that not more than two people should travel in autorikshaws (Driver + 2);  not more than four people should travel in Tata Sumo Vehicles (Driver + 4); extra care should be taken while visiting Banks and hands need to be sanitised each time you handle cash; as a matter of routine, always carry a pocket size bottle of hand sanitiser; carry extra masks in your vehicles for providing them to people who may not be wearing one and mandatory wearing of PPE Kits by stylists in Barber Shops and Hair Saloons;

